 »   »   »  Aditya Dhar Reveals The Reason Why He Made Vicky Kaushal Starrer Uri!

Aditya Dhar who all set to make his debut as a film director with Uri, shares the real reason behind him making Uri Attacks.

The film based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack, will have real-life footage which showcases what really happened during the military operation that was carried out by the Indian army two years ago.

Talking about his film the director said, "I was doing a film with Fawad Khan. But the moment we supposed to go on the floor for the film, Uri attack happened because of which Pakistani actors were banned and Fawad was not allowed to come back and the film went into the limbo.

He further adds, "While we were figuring out what to do with the casting of the film, the surgical strike happened as a retaliation to the brutal attack happened with the soldiers in Uri. So, while everyone was trying to figure out whom to cast and what to do about the film, I was more interested in to figure out what exactly happened during the surgical strike. Considering I'm a Kashmiri Pandit and I have been hearing about the terror attack since childhood".

He later shares, "We have been directly or indirectly affected by the terrorism and also because I wanted to get into the army. This was something which I have a little bit of knowledge about the dynamics of the terrorism and what all army has to go through in Kashmir. So, I already had an interest in it and while researching about the surgical strike I got stuck on this topic.

Indian Army does so much for our country and this is the least that as a filmmaker we can do for them. The moment I finished researching the details about the surgical strike I was totally into it and I wanted to make this film".

URI is one of the most anticipated films and it is the first film of Bollywood to release in 2019. Starring an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others, URI has created immense anticipation amongst the audience.

