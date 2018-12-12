 »   »   »  Taimur Looks Adorable Having A Gala Time With His Little Buddies!

Taimur’s Playtime!

Spotted in Bandra, Taimur was seen playing with his friends, probably outside his house. Wearing little white sneakers, cargo camouflage pants and a polo tee, Taimur is already rocking casual looks! Holding hands and forming a circle, it looks like the little group is about to start a game while Taimur looks keenly at his friend.

Watcha Looking At Taimur?

Breaking the joie de vivre, something seems to have caught Taimur's attention. Distracted, he looks curiously into the distance. Hmm.. We wonder what caught his eye!

Up In The Air, Without A Care!

Taimur jumps up in delight while his friends look at him cheerfully. Taimur seems to be enjoying being the center of attention here. Going by the way he charms and cheerfully interacts with the paparazzi while being snapped, correcting his name sometimes, waving bye sometimes, Taimur is growing up to be a star in his own right!

Taimur Melts Our Hearts Everytime

Sitting down and playing, Taimur doesn't seem to have a care in the world. Doesn't that remind us of our own carefree childhood times? His friends seem to be following him in whatever he does, the nonchalant star that this little fellow is.

Taimur Will Celebrate Birthday In South Africa?

Elaborate plans are reportedly in place for Taimur Ali Khan's 2nd birthday on 20th December. Mumbai Mirror reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are planning to take their little bundle of joy on a safari tour in South Africa. Maybe that's the reason the couple decided to have a pre-birthday bash for cutie Taimur? Hopefully, we will get to see some pictures from the little Khan's birthday. Can't wait!