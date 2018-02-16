 »   »   » After Akshay Kumar's Padman! Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary BANNED In Pakistan

While Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary has finally managed to hit theatres today in India, the film has failed to get clearance for release in Pakistan.

The film's premise which is set against the backdrop of Indian Army has proved to be a bone of contention for the neighbouring country.



Being an Indian patriotic film, Aiyaary falls next in line for the slew of Indian patriotic films to be banned in Pakistan.



The development proves to be a third for filmmaker Neeraj Pandey whose past films Baby and Naam Shabana failing to receive a clearance for release in Pakistan.



Both Baby and Naam Shabana touch upon the defense and intelligence mechanism of India, a subject which time and again has been disapproved for showcase in Pakistan.



Satish Anand, who was supposed to distribute Aiyaary in Pakistan, said, "The film is banned. Its content was disapproved." Neeraj Pandey was quoted as saying to Deccan Chronicle, "I don't think I am a problem. It has to be the film. The theme (Aiyaary) is very patriotic and doesn't cut well there. Even MS Dhoni was not allowed to be shown in Pakistan."



Before this, Akshay Kumar's PadMan too had failed to get a theatrical release in Pakistan



Aiyaary brings to celluloid three facets of the Indian Army, with the film giving insights not only into the battleground defense mechanisms but also showcased the intelligence and bureaucratic decision makings of the Indian Army.



Starring an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale, Aiyaary promises power packed performances along with an intriguing storyline.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital.



