 »   »   »  After Chanakya, Ajay Devgn To Play India's Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim!

Sports biopic are indeed the flavour of this season. While Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma hit the big screens today and Akshay Kumar's Gold releasing next month, Ajay Devgn too has now joined the league. A few days ago, the 'Raid' actor signed a biopic on Chanakya and now here's yet another real life story coming your way.

Ajay Devgn is all set to play Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football team's coach and manager from 1950-1963, on the big screen.For those who ain't aware, Rahim was the one responsible for taking the sport to new heights and winning accolades for the country. As per a Times Of India report, Rahim led the team that entered the semi-finals of the Melbourne Olympics Football Tournament, making it the first-ever Asian team to reach that far in the game. Scroll down to read more details-

The Biopic On Syed Abdul Rahim Will Go On Floors Next Year The sports drama will be directed by Amit Sharma who had previously helmed Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar. This Ajay Devgn starrer will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta and is slated to go on floors next year. Rahim Is An Unsung Hero Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying by TOI, "I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He's an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, P.K. Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim." Ajay Devgn Is The Right Choice Speaking about casting Ajay Devgn as the lead, he said, " We hope that the film inspires millions of youngsters and that one day soon, India becomes a potent force in World Football and plays in the World Cup." It's Raining Sports Biopic Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma hit the big screens today. Akshay Kumar's Gold releasing on 15th August narrates the story of Tapan Das, the manager of India's first independent hockey team. A biopic on Saina Nehwal starring Shraddha Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor's Abhinav Bindra biopic is also in the pipeline. Sonu Sood is also producing a biopic on PV Sindhu.

Zee Studios had tweeted-

Elated and proud to announce a story never told as @ZeeStudios_ #BoneyKapoor & @freshlimefilms come together for a biopic on India’s legendary #Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, starring @ajaydevgn, directed by @CinemaPuraDesi, screenplay by @SaiwynQ, and dialogues by @writish. pic.twitter.com/vzaLJya67x — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, what do you think about this current trend in Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.