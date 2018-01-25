 »   »   » WHAT'S GOING ON? After DATING RUMOURS Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted Watching A Movie Together

Check Out The Pictures

Both the actors were casually dressed for the event. While Alia sported a yellow kurta, Ranbir was spotted wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.



They Are Single & Ready To Mingle

Both Alia and Ranbir are single and healing from their break ups.



However

Another report in Pinkvilla states that Ranbir is not very happy with these reports, "Ranbir is furious with Kjo & Alia's PR team for putting out these stories for Brahmastra buzz.''



Ranbir Wants To Change His Casanova Image

''He doesn't want a playboy image and wants everyone to stop using his name just for PR games. Alia, on the other hand, doesn't seem to mind it as in the past having relationship rumours with Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan (2 states & Badrinath Ki Dulhania) have benefited their movie due to the couple rumour buzz."



Ranbir Is Not Too Happy

"What Ranbir finds even odder is that though Alia is friends with Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's ex) she still doesn't mind having such rumours doing the rounds. He's totally against the fake news and has become very vocal about it to Dharma team to wrap this PR stunt as soon as possible."



But Alia Loves Him

In a chat show with Karan, Alia openly accepted her love for Ranbir"I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir.. you called him up when Rockstar released and you said, here talk to Ranbir tell him how much you love him.''



I Want To Marry Ranbir

''And I just spoke so much rubbish, I was just talking non-stop. But later I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him.''



She Would Love To Go On A Romantic Date With Ranbir

Everybody knows my plan. I have gone on record and said it as you said.. and I am very open about it except to Ranbir." She even took his name when asked who she would want to go on a romantic date with!

