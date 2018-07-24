 »   »   »  After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor To Get A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!

Shahid Kapoor's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Museum | FilmiBeat

Everyone were happy and delighted that our very own Deepika Padukone is all set to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and just when you thought that things can't get any better, Shahid Kapoor dropped a good news on his Instagram handle by saying that he too will get a wax figurine at the world renowned museum and captioned the picture as, "Keep an eye out. Coming soon."

Check out the picture below...

This goes to prove that Bollywood has come a long way and people all across the world are not only noticing our film industry, but have kept a keen eye on the actors and the hard work they put in to make a movie. This indeed is a huge achievement for both Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who were co-stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat.

Coming back to the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The movie is a satirical take on the electricity board which blatantly puts up a higher bill even when the lights are turned off. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 21, 2018 and will clash with Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu's Manmarziyan at the box office.

Right after the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor will begin shooting for the remake of the Telugu super hit Arjun Reddy with the same name. Sources say that Shahid Kapoor is paired alongside newcomer Tara Sutaria in the Arjun Reddy remake, but none of that is confirmed yet. Tara Sutaria will debut in the movie Student Of The Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 23, 2018.