 »   »   »  After Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's Younger Daughter Khushi Kapoor To Enter Bollywood?

Related Articles
- Janhvi Kapoor On Sridevi: Acting For My Mother Was Instinctive; It Was Like Breathing
- Boney Kapoor On Janhvi Kapoor Being Compared To Her Mom Sridevi: It Worried Her
- DhadakÂ Box Office Collection Day 5: This Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Emerges A HIT!
- Dhadak Celebs Review: From Madhuri Dixit To Arjun Kapoor, Everyone's In Awe Of Janhvi-Ishaan's Act
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Irritated When Asked About 'Competing' With Sara Ali Khan; Says It's Partiality
- Dhadak Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer
- Dhadak Movie Review: Despite Ishaan Khatter's Terrific Act, You Crave For Sairat's Simplicity!
- Before Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Releases, Let's Take A Look Back At Sridevi's Hindi Debut!
- If This Sridevi Film Is Remade Someday, Janhvi Kapoor Would Love To Star In It!
- Dhadak Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Cross The 100-Crore-Mark?
- Dhadak Special Screening: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan Catch Ishaan-Janhvi's Film!
Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor had a successful debut in Bollywood in the movie Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie collected Rs 39.19 Crore at the box office in just 4 days. Speculations were rife that Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will not follow her footsteps and debut in Bollywood, but strives to be a model instead. However, it now looks like the young lass has taken a u-turn and plans to be an actress and will soon enter the film industry.
In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Boney Kapoor opened up about Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood plans by saying, "I wouldn't say that I motivated Janhvi. I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor. On the other hand, my eldest child, Anshula is extremely academically inclined. And Khushi first wanted to become a model- but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress."
When Janhvi Kapoor Was Asked About Khushi's Bollywood Plans
During the promotions of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood and the debutant seemed pretty clueless and asked the reporters to ask the question to Khushi instead, as she's the best person to answer it.
Another Major Announcement Soon?
After Boney Kapoor's recent confirmation on Khushi Kapoor's plans, we won't be surprised if the Kapoor family will make a major announcement about Khushi's debut in the near future.
Acting Runs In The Genes!
We're sure just like Janhvi Kapoor, even Khushi Kapoor will have a terrific debut as acting runs in their genes. All thanks to their mother, Sridevi.
Will It Be A Boney Kapoor Or Karan Johar Launch?
We'll have to wait and watch if Khushi Kapoor will debut in her father Boney Kapoor's home production or under Karan Johar's banner. No matter what it is, we're excited about the news that Boney Kapoor just confirmed.