English
 »   »   »  After Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's Younger Daughter Khushi Kapoor To Enter Bollywood?

After Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's Younger Daughter Khushi Kapoor To Enter Bollywood?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jhanvi Kapoor sister Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood DEBUT ! | FilmiBeat

    Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor had a successful debut in Bollywood in the movie Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie collected Rs 39.19 Crore at the box office in just 4 days. Speculations were rife that Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will not follow her footsteps and debut in Bollywood, but strives to be a model instead. However, it now looks like the young lass has taken a u-turn and plans to be an actress and will soon enter the film industry.

    In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Boney Kapoor opened up about Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood plans by saying, "I wouldn't say that I motivated Janhvi. I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor. On the other hand, my eldest child, Anshula is extremely academically inclined. And Khushi first wanted to become a model- but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress."

    When Janhvi Kapoor Was Asked About Khushi's Bollywood Plans

    During the promotions of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood and the debutant seemed pretty clueless and asked the reporters to ask the question to Khushi instead, as she's the best person to answer it.

    Another Major Announcement Soon?

    After Boney Kapoor's recent confirmation on Khushi Kapoor's plans, we won't be surprised if the Kapoor family will make a major announcement about Khushi's debut in the near future.

    Acting Runs In The Genes!

    We're sure just like Janhvi Kapoor, even Khushi Kapoor will have a terrific debut as acting runs in their genes. All thanks to their mother, Sridevi.

    Will It Be A Boney Kapoor Or Karan Johar Launch?

    We'll have to wait and watch if Khushi Kapoor will debut in her father Boney Kapoor's home production or under Karan Johar's banner. No matter what it is, we're excited about the news that Boney Kapoor just confirmed.


    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue