 »   »   »  After Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's Younger Daughter Khushi Kapoor To Enter Bollywood?

Jhanvi Kapoor sister Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood DEBUT ! | FilmiBeat

Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor had a successful debut in Bollywood in the movie Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie collected Rs 39.19 Crore at the box office in just 4 days. Speculations were rife that Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will not follow her footsteps and debut in Bollywood, but strives to be a model instead. However, it now looks like the young lass has taken a u-turn and plans to be an actress and will soon enter the film industry.

In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Boney Kapoor opened up about Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood plans by saying, "I wouldn't say that I motivated Janhvi. I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor. On the other hand, my eldest child, Anshula is extremely academically inclined. And Khushi first wanted to become a model- but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress."

