 »   »   »  After Marrying Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Posts An Emotional Message For Rohit Shetty!

Rohit Shetty worked with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express in 2013 and now worked with her husband Ranveer Singh in Simmba which will release this year on December 28, 2018. The film-maker had previously joked that his characters Meenamma and Simmba are getting married in real life and now Ranveer Singh took time off his busy post-marriage schedule thanking his mentor Rohit Shetty for everything that he has done.

Yes, Ranveer Singh posted an emotional video message for Rohit Shetty and captioned it as, "Bhai is Bhai, love you @itsrohitshetty." Check out the video below!

Ranveer Singh spoke right from the heart in the video and said, "I hate making speeches especially on occasions like koi wrap up hua lekin aaj kuch bolne ka hai. Mein sir ka buhut bada fan tha phele se hee aur mein hamesha yahi sochta tha ki kitna acha hoga agar mereko koi mauka milega, aur phir mereko chance mila and my experience has been thousand times more than what I had expected."

Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof

As the video progresses, Ranveer Singh says that Simmba is going to be the best movie of his career and thanked Rohit Shetty for his guidance and warmth all throughout the journey.

"I am a big fan of you and I don't even have words to explain what I feel for you. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years that I have been working. The things I learnt are the things that I will carry forward for the rest of my life and its being cultivated and its being nurtured by sir aur hum sakba mehnat jab ek saath aata hai toh banta hai picture Simmbajaisa jo mere hisaab se theatre phaad dene wala hai."

Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and debutante Sara Ali Khan is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar.

Most Read: The Hot Shilpa Shetty Soaks In The Maldivian Sun Along With Her Husband Raj Kundra! View Pictures