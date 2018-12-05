English
 »   »   »  After Marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Says, 'On A Scale Of 1 to 10 In Happiness, I'm On 12'

After Marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Says, 'On A Scale Of 1 to 10 In Happiness, I'm On 12'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It all began when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at MET Gala last year. A whirlwind romance followed next and soon, Nick went down on his knees and popped the question with a Tiffany ring. Our 'desi girl' said yes and the lovebirds soon got engaged in a roka ceremony in August.

    Last week, PeeCee and Nick tied the knot in two grand weddings- one in Christian style and the other as per Indian traditions. Soon, the couple shared their pre-wedding and wedding pictures and the internet couldn't stop drooling over them. Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi and here's what they had to say-

    Priyanka Is Beaming With Joy

    Last night at her wedding reception in Delhi, Priyanka told reporters, "On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12." Well, we must say the pictures are a proof to that!

    Meanwhile, 'Dulhe Raja' Nick Has This To Say

    "I'm a fan of Indian weddings," said Nick, who has embraced Indian traditions since his 'roka' ceremony with Priyanka in Mumbai in August, stated an IANS report.

    'It's All Merry Time'

    Despite almost a week full of celebrations, there was no trace of tiredness on the newly married couple's face. Priyanka told IANS, "It's all merry time... No time to be tired."

    Priyanka On Having Two Weddings

    The actress told People magazine, "It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding: Bridal Sabyasachi lehenga was special in many ways | FilmiBeat

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Christian Wedding: The Actress Walked The Aisle In 75-Ft Tulle Veil & Won Hearts!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue