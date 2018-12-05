 »   »   »  After Marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Says, 'On A Scale Of 1 to 10 In Happiness, I'm On 12'

It all began when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at MET Gala last year. A whirlwind romance followed next and soon, Nick went down on his knees and popped the question with a Tiffany ring. Our 'desi girl' said yes and the lovebirds soon got engaged in a roka ceremony in August.

Last week, PeeCee and Nick tied the knot in two grand weddings- one in Christian style and the other as per Indian traditions. Soon, the couple shared their pre-wedding and wedding pictures and the internet couldn't stop drooling over them. Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi and here's what they had to say-

Priyanka Is Beaming With Joy Last night at her wedding reception in Delhi, Priyanka told reporters, "On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12." Well, we must say the pictures are a proof to that! Meanwhile, 'Dulhe Raja' Nick Has This To Say "I'm a fan of Indian weddings," said Nick, who has embraced Indian traditions since his 'roka' ceremony with Priyanka in Mumbai in August, stated an IANS report. 'It's All Merry Time' Despite almost a week full of celebrations, there was no trace of tiredness on the newly married couple's face. Priyanka told IANS, "It's all merry time... No time to be tired." Priyanka On Having Two Weddings The actress told People magazine, "It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

