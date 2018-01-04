 »   »   » OMG! After A N*DE Photoshoot, Karishma Sharma Goes TOPLESS; The Ragini MMS Returns Actress Looks Hot

Be it her Instagram page or the new teaser of Ragini MMS Returns, actress Karishma Sharma has left all inhibitions behind to stand-out. Recently, we came across the new teaser of Ragini MMS Returns and it was too raunchy to watch!

On other side, Karishma is grabbing eyeballs with her super-hot photoshoot. Recently, the actress went all naked for a calendar photoshoot and recently, she posted her topless pictures, leaving her fans, gasping for breath!

