 »   »   » OMG! After A N*DE Photoshoot, Karishma Sharma Goes TOPLESS; The Ragini MMS Returns Actress Looks Hot

Be it her Instagram page or the new teaser of Ragini MMS Returns, actress Karishma Sharma has left all inhibitions behind to stand-out. Recently, we came across the new teaser of Ragini MMS Returns and it was too raunchy to watch!
On other side, Karishma is grabbing eyeballs with her super-hot photoshoot. Recently, the actress went all naked for a calendar photoshoot and recently, she posted her topless pictures, leaving her fans, gasping for breath!
Karishma Goes Topless
Needless to mention that Karishma Sharma's topless look in the picture can raise the temperature several notches up.
Bathtub Drama
During Christmas, Karishma shared this photoshoot to wish her fans a Merry Christmas and wrote, "Wash away your troubles with some Bubbles ❤ Merry Christmas to everyone."
Posing Naked
vRecently, Karishma was in the headlines owing to her raunchy photoshoot, where she was seen posing naked and teasing her fans by posing in a mere fur blanket.
Karishma Is Not A New Face to TV
Karishma Sharma was first seen in Pavitra Rishta as Pia Arjun Kirloskar. The actress was also seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Raina.
Karishma’s Stint In Bollywood
Karishma Sharma, who hails from Delhi, was also seen in a popular Bollywood flick, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as Tina, and in a web series, Life Sahi Hai.
Karishma Doesn't Mind Going Topless Either For A Good Script
When asked if she can go topless like Radhika Apte went in Parched, she told, "I would, if the script is great and I love my character."