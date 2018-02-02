 »   »   » After Padmaavat, Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary FAILS To Get Censor Clearance!

Only a week away from its release, Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller Aiyaary has ran into trouble with the CBFC.

Next in line after the much controversial Padmaavat, Aiyaary is still awaiting clearance on its Film print.

A source close to the development shares, "Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, the Defense Ministry wants to review the film."

The film which revolves around a plot that showcases corruption within the system has been put under screening by the Defense Ministry.

With the latest turn of events, team Aiyaary is in distress as the failure of garnering a censor certification has resulted in the film's overseas release in question.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Neeraj was quoted as saying, "The word 'Aiyaary' fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles the his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies. The title of the film explains the term as a person who is a chameleon in character and works towards mastering in all given situation. It means master of Beharoooiya."

Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. 'Aiyaary' will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Rustom', 'M.S.Dhoni', 'A Wednesday'.

'Aiyaary' revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, 'Aiyaary' also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

