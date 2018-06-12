English
After Prabhas, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu To Debut In Bollywood?

    South sensation Prabhas struck gold at the box office with the 'Baahubali' franchise and the entire nation went gaga over him. The heartthrob will be debuting in Bollywood film opposite Pooja Hegde. Prabhas also has Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor up next for release next year. Now if the latest reports are to be believed then yet another Telugu superstar too harbour sBollywood dreams.

    A report in DNA suggests that the 'Spyder' actor is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut soon. Now isn't that some good news for all Mahesh Babu fans?

    Mahesh Babu Recently Visited Mumbai

    As per a report in DNA, while returning from Spain where he was holidaying with his family, Mahesh Babu made a stopover at Mumbai before heading to Hyderabad.

    Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?

    Another report in Mid-Day says that Babu has been in talks with someone in the industry for his Hindi debut. However, there is no substantial information about the nature of his meeting or who did he have a chance to meet with. Guess he wants to keep things until wrap till it's official!

    Mahesh Babu Is Open To Doing Bollywood Films

    Earlier in an interview with Anupama Chopra, the south star had admitted that he is open to Bollywood and would like to work in it if the story pleased him and was fascinating.

    Will The Hindi Remake Of Spyder Be His Bollywood Debut?

    Rumors are rife that Mahesh Babu may make a Bollywood debut with a Hindi remake of his recently realeased 'Spyder'.

    Let's Wait And Watch

    We hear that Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan were in the running to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Spyder. But now with Mahesh Babu showing interest in Bollywood, things might turn out to be a slightly different!

    Talks Are On

    Talking about Spyder being remade in Bollywood, director A R Murugadoss had confirmed that talks are on and things will be finalised pretty soon. However, the filmmaker refrained from commenting on Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut.


    Meanwhile, do you folks think Mahesh Babu should venture in Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

