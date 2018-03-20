 »   »   » After Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan Makes It To The 100 Crore Club!

The third week has just begun and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has already made it to the 100 crore club. The film got a bumper opening at the box office in it's first weekend and is going strong since then. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is has become the second highest grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat.

Kartik Aaryan who has won accolades for his work in his previous films has set a benchmark for the young actors with his latest outing. He is one of the youngest actors whose film has made it to the 100 cr club.



In an interview with a leading daily when Kartik was asked about the film's outstanding performance, the actor said, "Of course, I am. I think this film is the turning point of my career. What is happening right now is surreal. Bahut alag feeling hai. I had expected it to do well but the kind of success that it's turning out to be is outstanding."



He further added, "The reason I am an actor is because I have faith in myself. Star ki tarah toh main nahin sochta tha, but I was always keen to make my own journey. I wanted to take small steps but SKTKS has turned out to be a major step in my career. I can't talk about the star status, only time will tell. But the kind of response the film is getting is speaking for itself. I'm really happy. I don't think about any league. Everything is just falling into place."



While speaking to DNA, Kartik said, "I feel ecstatic, extremely happy and surreal. And I am looking forward to doing more such films. It is a great feeling, out of all the things, that I wanted to do, one thing has been ticked off!



When asked about how things have changed post the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', he revealed, "Things have changed to a great extent. When people get to know that I am in the entertainment industry, you start getting calls from even those people who you've never spoken to. But I don't blame them, even I get starstruck.



But, things changed for me, in a good way. So, there was this pre Sonu era, and there will be a post Sonu era."



His work as 'Sonu' has been applauded by both audiences and critics. The actor has been flooded with film offers after the release of 'Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety.' News in the industry is that Kartik is being approached by all the big league production houses in order to cash in on his phenomenal success and ever-growing loyal fan following.



Well, it looks like a star is born!