 »   »   »  After Shahrukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh To Play A Dwarf In Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan!

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to go the Shahrukh Khan way. Like King Khan's Zero which has him playing a vertically-challenged man in the film, the actor too will be going pint-size for his upcoming film, 'Marjaavaan' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakulpreet. It's confirmed that Riteish will be playing the antagonist with a height difference in this film.
Riteish's Dwarf Character Is Larger Than Life
On Riteish playing villain again in his film, director Milap says, " Riteish's villainous role had to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size.
Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humour, great punch lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid."
Riteish In A Never-Seen Before Avatar
The film has already hit the shooting floors with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish will begin filming soon. Reportedly, the team has also undertaken extensive VFX research and a look test with Riteish.
The Height Factor Isn't A Gimmick
Shahrukh sir has already established a template with Zero. You could do it by getting down on your knees or through two-ayer sets. Then, there is VFX.Each shot requires a different treatment and we are exploring all options," Milap told Mumbai Mirror.
He further added, "It will be a never-seen-before avatar, three and-a-half feet. We are doing workshops. Riteish is also analysing and observing how someone of that height would walk, gesticulate and run."
On Comparisons With Shahrukh Khan's Bauua Singh
Milap told the tabloid, "Both characters are completely different from each other. While Shah Rukh sir's is a loving, fun character, Riteish plays a bad guy. Besides, his look has a lot more to it than just his stature."
Marjaavaan is an action-packed, high on drama, emotional love story, set against the backdrop of Mumbai city.