 »   »   »  After Shahrukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh To Play A Dwarf In Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan!

Riteish's Dwarf Character Is Larger Than Life

On Riteish playing villain again in his film, director Milap says, " Riteish's villainous role had to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size.

Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humour, great punch lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid."

Riteish In A Never-Seen Before Avatar

The film has already hit the shooting floors with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish will begin filming soon. Reportedly, the team has also undertaken extensive VFX research and a look test with Riteish.

The Height Factor Isn't A Gimmick

Shahrukh sir has already established a template with Zero. You could do it by getting down on your knees or through two-ayer sets. Then, there is VFX.Each shot requires a different treatment and we are exploring all options," Milap told Mumbai Mirror.

He further added, "It will be a never-seen-before avatar, three and-a-half feet. We are doing workshops. Riteish is also analysing and observing how someone of that height would walk, gesticulate and run."

On Comparisons With Shahrukh Khan's Bauua Singh

Milap told the tabloid, "Both characters are completely different from each other. While Shah Rukh sir's is a loving, fun character, Riteish plays a bad guy. Besides, his look has a lot more to it than just his stature."