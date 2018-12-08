 »   »   »  After Shaming Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Marriage, The Cut Columnist Says, 'I Am Truly Sorry'!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
A few days ago, a US publication called 'The Cut' received several backlash after one of its articles accused Priyanka Chopra of trapping Nick Jonas into a fraudulent relationship and being a 'global scam artist'. The piece written in a bad taste spewed venom at Priyanka and advised Nick to run away from Priyanka as soon as he can as his life would soon end up being a living hell.
Eventually, the website had to pull down the article for being 'racist and sexist' but the damage had already been done. Now in the latest turn of events, Mariah Smith, the author of the write-up has apologized to Priyanka Chopra.
'I Sincerely Apologize To Priyanka & Nick,' Says Mariah
Mariah tweeted an apology on Friday which read, '"I sincerely apologize to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote and I was wrong, I am truly sorry."
The Cut Too Had Tweeted An Apology
After pulling down Mariah's article, The Cut had tweeted an apology which read, "An earlier story about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did not meet our standards. We've removed it and apologize."
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Had Slammed The Publication For The Disgusting Write-Up
Joe had tweeted, "This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."
Sophie too wrote, "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit."
This Is How Priyanka Had Responded To The Article
Speaking at an event, the actress said, "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can't disturb it."
Mommy Chopra Had This To Say
"It is a happy phase for our family, and we don't want to be disturbed by such idiotic things. I am happy that my daughter is married to someone she truly loves. I don't want to give publicity to those fools. There are some donkeys who do anything they feel like, but their actions don't affect us."
