 »   »   » After Sridevi Died! Boney Kapoor CRIED TILL 5 AM; I Wasn't ALLOWED To Go Upstairs Initially: Adnan

A Journalist Called Me

"I got a call from a journalist at around 11 pm asking if the news about Sridevi's death was true. I immediately called up Boney [Kapoor] saab and rushed to him."

The Investigations Were Going On

The actor says he reached the hotel to find the investigation going on and the room cordoned off. "I got to Jumeirah Emirates at around midnight.''

I Was Not Allowed To Meet Him Initially

''Initially, I was not allowed to go upstairs. At the time of the investigation, only Boney saab and Dubai officials were present. So, I waited in the lobby for about an hour."

When Boney Saab Called Me

It was only after the initial rounds of investigations were done that Siddiqui met Kapoor upstairs. "When everything was settled, Boney saab called me upstairs.''

He Was Crying Till 5 Am

''He was there along with a family friend, his wife and a daughter. Boney saab was crying like a baby; he was inconsolable. I was with him until 5 am. He was under a lot of stress, so I advised him to rest, and then left."

Sridevi Was So Disturbed That

So disturbed was Sridevi about not being able to meet him after the film's release, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes after Uri attacks, that she invited him specially for her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Ras Al-Khaimah.

I Called Boney Saab

"When I landed in Dubai at 11 pm last week, I called up Boney saab and asked him if it made sense for me to come at that hour considering the function may have been over.''

And Then

''He said, 'Even if the function gets over, we will wait for you'. So I drove for two hours to Ras Al-Khaimah."

Sridevi Was Waiting For Me

"I can't believe that I met her four days ago and now, she is no more."