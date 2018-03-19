 »   »   » After Sridevi's Demise! Madhuri Dixit Replaces Her In Abhishek Varman's Next, CONFIRMS Janhvi Kapoor

Related Articles
- Can Padma Shri Awardees Receive State Funeral? Read Details
- Raj Thackeray Says Shocking Things About Sridevi & Akshay Kumar
- Aamir Khan Was In Love With Sridevi; She Was His Number One Favourite
- SHOCKING TWIST At Sridevi's Chennai Prayer Meet: Here's Why Sister Srilatha Was MISSING Everywhere
- She Was SO ANGRY! Sridevi Didn't Talk To Boney Kapoor For EIGHT MONTHS After He Confessed His Love
- LAST MOMENTS! This Beautiful Picture Of Sridevi Enjoying In Dubai Will Leave You In Tears
- Kamal Haasan On Sridevi: We Were Siblings But Were Made To Do Romantic Things
- Ram Gopal Varma Shares A Throwback Picture With Sridevi!
- Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles To Pay Homage To Sridevi!
- Boney Kapoor CRIED After Receiving Tina Ambani's Gift In Sridevi’s Memory!
- Sridevi's Demise! Arjun Kapoor To Do UNTHINKABLE For Janhvi Kapoor While She's SNAPPED On Dhadak Set
- SCARY AS HELL! Aamir Khan Makes Boney CRY; Tells How Sridevi Might Have DROWNED In The Bathtub
- Dhadak: No Phone-policy After Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Pictures Get Leaked From The Sets
The late actress Sridevi was supposed to do a film with Karan Johar which was to be helmed by '2 States' director Abhishek Varman. While rumours cropped that this film was tentatively titled 'Shiddat', the makers refused to divulge any details.
However now, it's confirmed that after Sridevi's demise, Madhuri Dixit would be stepping into her shoes for this film. The news was confirmed by Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor who thanked Madhuri in an emotional post. Read on to know more-
Janhvi Thanked Madhuri For This Reason
Janhvi shared a picture of her mother with Madhuri on her Instagram page and wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ....Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film...."
A Tribute To Sridevi
KJo, who was known to be close to Sridevi, apparently felt that Madhuri would be the perfect choice for the role, which would now be a tribute to the late actress.
What The Makers Had Said Before
Earlier talking about this film, a source stated, "There are a lot of speculative stories during the rounds about the star cast of Abhishek Verman's Shiddat but let us clarify, no one has been approached for the film yet. Karan is very sensitive about the Kapoor family and till all the post-death rituals of Sridevi are not completed, he wouldn't start anything. Also, Karan is not in the country so till he isn't back, nobody would be approached."
But now, Janhvi herself has confirmed this latest development.
Karan Johar Always Wanted To Direct Sridevi In A Film
In one of his earlier interviews, KJo had said, "I have wanted to do a movie with her for the longest time. I think she's magic on screen. There's a certain aura about her that nobody else can replicate. I have lived with this dream for years."
Unfortunately now with Sridevi no more, Karan's dream will remain unfulfilled.
Coming Back To This Abhishek Verman Directorial
Reportedly, this film has an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.
Sanjay Dutt- Madhuri Dixit To Reunite On Screen?
If this cast is indeed confirmed then we would get to see the reunion of one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The two actors had last starred together in 1997 film Mahanta.
If reports are to be believed then this movie is a partition drama Manish Malhotra is designing the look for the entire cast from that era which is of the 1940s. A huge set is currently being built in Film City and the shooting of the film will commence early next year.