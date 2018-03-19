 »   »   » After Sridevi's Demise! Madhuri Dixit Replaces Her In Abhishek Varman's Next, CONFIRMS Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Thanked Madhuri For This Reason

Janhvi shared a picture of her mother with Madhuri on her Instagram page and wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ....Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film...."

A Tribute To Sridevi

KJo, who was known to be close to Sridevi, apparently felt that Madhuri would be the perfect choice for the role, which would now be a tribute to the late actress.

What The Makers Had Said Before

Earlier talking about this film, a source stated, "There are a lot of speculative stories during the rounds about the star cast of Abhishek Verman's Shiddat but let us clarify, no one has been approached for the film yet. Karan is very sensitive about the Kapoor family and till all the post-death rituals of Sridevi are not completed, he wouldn't start anything. Also, Karan is not in the country so till he isn't back, nobody would be approached."

But now, Janhvi herself has confirmed this latest development.

Karan Johar Always Wanted To Direct Sridevi In A Film

In one of his earlier interviews, KJo had said, "I have wanted to do a movie with her for the longest time. I think she's magic on screen. There's a certain aura about her that nobody else can replicate. I have lived with this dream for years."

Unfortunately now with Sridevi no more, Karan's dream will remain unfulfilled.

Coming Back To This Abhishek Verman Directorial

Reportedly, this film has an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sanjay Dutt- Madhuri Dixit To Reunite On Screen?

If this cast is indeed confirmed then we would get to see the reunion of one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The two actors had last starred together in 1997 film Mahanta.