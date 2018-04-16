 »   »   » Did You Know? After This Super-flop Film Of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor Went Bankrupt!

Sridevi's film released 25 years ago, Satish Kaushik APOLOGIES now | FilmiBeat

Sridevi has featured in 300 films and most of the films have left marked a deep mark on the hearts of the audience. While, some loved Sridevi for her sharp face features and looks to die for, some loved her for the 'actress' inside her. Today, the actress is no more with us but it's her memories, that will always keep the actress alive in her fans' memories.

On that note, can you guess that one film of Sridevi, after which Boney Kapoor went bankrupt? No? Let us tell you! Twenty-five years after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, actor director Satish Kaushik has apologised to producer Boney Kapoor for the film which was a dud at the box office.

Featuring Boney's wife Sridevi and brother Anil in the lead, the movie was Satish's debut as a director. He also paid homage to the National Award-winning actor, who passed away in February. As the film completes 25 years today, the veteran actor took to Twitter to say sorry to the producer who went bankrupt after the movie's release.

Here's What Satish Kaushik Wrote.. "Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever and my sorry to @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film. Celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher," Satish wrote. He Also Shared The Poster Of The Film, Which Also Starred Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff. When a user commented that "Roop Ki Rani..." was a bad film, Satish wrote back, "... It is not about good or bad after 25yrs. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air... You must be a very successful person but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful." Anil Also Tweeted Saying Shooting The Film Was Full Of Obstacles But It Was A "memorable Journey" "Can't believe it's been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film and after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu," he wrote. Here's What Anupam Kher Wrote Anupam Kher wrote, "I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25 years. 'Shaitan Ki Kasam' will always be proud of my association with the film and with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu and @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories." The highest-budget Indian film with Rs 9 crore (approximately) at that time, "Roop Ki Rani..." earned mere Rs 2 crore (approximately).