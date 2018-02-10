 »   »   » AHEM-AHEM! Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Plans For Valentine's Day; Is Ranveer Singh A Part Of It?

Everyday Should Be Special

As per a Pinkvilla report, at an event when Deepika was asked about her special plans. she said, "As far as Valentine's Day and Chocolate Day is concerned, I think every day should be celebrated."



Her Plans For The Special Day

She further added, "I am going to be prepping for my next film. That's what I'll be doing." The actress has signed Sapna Didi opposite Irran Khan which will be helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj.



A Working Valentine For Ranveer Singh

Her beau Ranveer Singh too had said that he would be working on Valentine's Day. He is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.



Is Marriage On Their Minds?

Rumors are rife about the duo tying the knot this year. There were also reports doing the rounds that 'DeepVeer' as the fans lovingly call them will have a destination wedding.



However recently when Ranveer was asked about it in an interview, he said, "Really, I don't know where that's coming from. But, yes ofcourse, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet."







Ranveer Is In Awe Of Deepika

Deepika had done a photoshoot with Sabyasachi Mukherjee for a paint brand. Recently she shared a fan art of the same on her Instagram page. Ranveer as usual, couldn't resist himself from posting a comment and wrote, 'Gosh'.



Deepika Would Like To Have A Happy Ending With Ranveer On Reel

Be it 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela', 'Bajirao Mastani' or 'Padmaavat', all three films starring the duo have a tragic ending. When Deepika was asked if she would like to star in a movie with Ranveer which has a happy ending, the actress had told Pinkvilla, "I hope so. I really hope so. That's actually what my family is always telling me. My sister especially and my mother, they are always like 'do you have to die in every film?' So yes, I hope that whatever film Ranveer and I do next, that we don't end our lives in the way that we have and also maybe, a less emotionally draining film. Something just lighter on the heart and on the emotion part of it."



What's The Best Thing About Ranveer Singh?

Talking about the same in one of her earlier Filmfare interviews, the actress had said, "When we're with each other we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversations, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's childlike innocence and it's about being playful. We keep each other grounded."









