 »   »   » Neha Sharma's Sister Aisha Sharma To Debut Opposite John Abraham In Milap Zaveri's Next

Upcoming actor Aisha Sharma will make herBollywood debut opposite John Abraham in an untitled thriller, which will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

Aisha is the younger sister of actor Neha Sharma and is all excited about the project, which will also featureManoj Bajpayee."I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honour as well as very challenging for me."

"I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil (Advani) sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible," said Aisha.

Zaveri has also penned the script of the film, which will went on floors on March 5. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment."Aisha shot to fame with the Kingfisher calendar and was on everyone's wishlist.

I thought she was perfect to be in my film as she has an innocence to her beauty along with great looks. Also I was very impressed when we tested her.

"She is a confident actress and has range in her performance. I'm delighted to have her on board as she makes a lovely pair with John. said Zaveri.

Aisha & John will be one of the fresh jodis of the B-town to look forward to! Apart from the, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are also all set to debut in Bollywood.

Inputs From PTI

