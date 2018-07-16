English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Capture The FIFA World Cup 2018 Grand Finale Frenzy In Paris! View Pictures

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Capture The FIFA World Cup 2018 Grand Finale Frenzy In Paris! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The FIFA World Cup 2018 frenzy has come to an end & France has become the world champions as they defeated Croatia in the nail-biting finals with an impressive score of 4-2. The streets of Paris were filled with football fans cheering for their country and Aishwarya Rai along with her daughter Aaradhya watched the whole scenario from their hotel balcony, as people spilled through the streets singing, dancing and cheering as soon as France started scoring goals.

    Aishwarya Rai started posting one picture at a time on her Instagram handle as she captured the live audience frenzy. She's so lucky to have been in the city at such a perfect time as never again can one get to see something like this on the streets of Paris. Check out what Aishwarya Rai posted below from Paris below! You'll love every bit of it.

    Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya In Paris

    Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya had the best view from their hotel balcony as football fans cheered and danced merrily on the streets as their country won the FIFA World Cup 2018, in Russia.

    A Pouting Aaradhya

    It looks like Aaradhya is learning the art of pouting in this picture and going by the look of it, we guess she'll master this art in a few more months.

    A Happy Aishwarya

    Aishwarya Rai looks so happy in all the pictures and of course, who wouldn't be with a buzz like this is happening on the streets.

    Viva La France

    Football fans hit the streets carrying the French flag and the entire country went absolutely nuts when their team lifted the World Cup in Moscow, by defeating Croatia.

    The Streets Are Flooded

    The streets of Paris were flooded and Aishwarya Rai has captured the image so well, right? This is a sight to remember for both Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

    Arc De Triomphe

    If partying in the streets were not enough, fans gathered at the iconic Arc De Triomphe in Paris and waved the French flag.

    Read more about: aishwarya rai
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue