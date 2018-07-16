 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Capture The FIFA World Cup 2018 Grand Finale Frenzy In Paris! View Pictures

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya In Paris

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya had the best view from their hotel balcony as football fans cheered and danced merrily on the streets as their country won the FIFA World Cup 2018, in Russia.

A Pouting Aaradhya

It looks like Aaradhya is learning the art of pouting in this picture and going by the look of it, we guess she'll master this art in a few more months.

A Happy Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai looks so happy in all the pictures and of course, who wouldn't be with a buzz like this is happening on the streets.

Viva La France

Football fans hit the streets carrying the French flag and the entire country went absolutely nuts when their team lifted the World Cup in Moscow, by defeating Croatia.

The Streets Are Flooded

The streets of Paris were flooded and Aishwarya Rai has captured the image so well, right? This is a sight to remember for both Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Arc De Triomphe

If partying in the streets were not enough, fans gathered at the iconic Arc De Triomphe in Paris and waved the French flag.