 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Set The Stage On Fire At Isha Ambani's Sangeet Ceremony In Udaipur

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sweet and lovely daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018 and the sangeet ceremony was held last night and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. Also, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan set the stage on fire with their dance performance and left the guests mesmerised with their stellar dance moves.

As and when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hit the stage, the guests cheered and whistled and absolutely loved every bit of it. Even their daughter Aaradhya, who is usually shy and reserved, was spotted jumping around and clapping to the beats as her parents set the stage on fire. If you're wondering as to which song did Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shake a leg to, they danced to the romantic tunes of Tere Bina from Guru.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, even the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan set the stage on fire as he danced along with his wife Gauri Khan to Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani track Battameez Dil and vowed the guests with his romantic moves. The sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani was surely a night to remember.

