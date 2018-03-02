 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES From Jalsa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan Celebrate HOLI With Amitabh

Big B With His Family

In this picture, we can see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan praying with folded hands.

Holi Celebrations

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of him celebrating with his family and wrote, "T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .."

Jaya & Amitabh

Jaya Bachchan clicked while applying tilak on husband Amitabh Bachchan's forehead.

This Is The Cutest Picture

In another photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen applying a tilak on grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's head.

Coming Back To Aishwarya

As per Pinkvilla, American rapper Williams has been in India for the last couple of days and he shot an extremely glamorous international fashion magazine cover with none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Inside Details

A source said, ''They got along like a house on fire and kept talking through the shoot. He asked her about Bollywood movies, food and music as she shared some of her Hollywood experiences with him. Pharrell has come down to India to launch his new clothing line which is inspired by Holi, the festival of colours, so Aishwarya asked him about it too and his Holi plans as he will be in India then."

Aishwarya Is A True Professional

"Ash is a thorough professional. She came to pay her final respects at Sridevi's funeral along with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and then headed for the cover shoot.''

The Shoot Could Not Be Postponed

''Commitments with international celebs are made months in advance with technicians' dates being booked at the same time so there was no way that the shoot with Pharrell was something that could not be postponed."