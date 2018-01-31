 »   »   » SUPER COOL PARENTS! Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Have Great Plans For Aaradhya's Future

My Daughter Loves Everything

In an interview to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Aaradhya likes everything, she just loves playing around. I'd be very happy with whichever sport she decides to pursue.''

Don't Force Children

''The thing with children is that you have to let them follow whatever their heart tells them to do. Just let them do it and see where it goes."

Aishwarya Does Everything For Aaradhya

In the past, Abhishek Bachchan had told a daily that his darling wife is a supermom to Aaradhya and is giving a very good upbringing to her. "When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya.''

Abhishek's Sweet Words For Supermom Aishwarya

''She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If that upset her, she said nothing. ‘'Water off a duck's back,'' said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed.''

''Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. The only time was when we were shooting Dhoom 2 (2006), and Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and I dragged her."

Coming Back To Abhishek, He Is Very Possessive About Aaradhya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was faced with a rude question by a rude woman on Twitter a few months back.

The Shocking Beauty Without Brains Comment

She asked him why his 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya was not living "a normal childhood" and whether he and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were "going for beauty without brains".

She Even Called Aishwarya An Arrogant Mom

@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.

Abhishek's Epic Reply

"Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet."