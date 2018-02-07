 »   »   » NO STARRY FUSS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Enjoy Pizza Date With Aaradhya In Australia [PICS]

How Sweet!

A Facebook user shared this picture and wrote, "#Aishwarya Rai & #Abhishek Bachchan with daughter having pizza quietly like normal people. Seriously #Aishwarya is very beautiful."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Took Australia Media By Storm

A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up at the Longines event, while looking like a princess and she left the media in awe of herself.

Hello Hottie!

She was seen sporting a Gauri & Nainika black gown and finished her look with her signature red lips. Damn, she looked so hawt!

Is She Ageing In Reverse?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those rare actresses, who is surely ageing in reverse and no wonder why entire nation is just crazy about her!

Aishwarya Also Adressed #MeToo In Australia

Aishwarya, who's also considered as one of the most powerful women of India, spoke about the expected positive impact of viral hashtag #MeToo in Australia.

Here’s What she Told..

"It has brought out a lot of conversation and sharing', Aishwarya told the The Sunday Telegraph, while talking about the hashtag #MeToo and added, "The good thing is that people are talking. I don't think this needs to restrict itself to one part of the world."

She Further Added..

"If a woman feels compromised and she feels the need to share an experience that has completely challenged her sense of being, it is amazing that she comes out, speaks forth about it, and takes the people to task.

This idea does not limit itself to show business or the film industry. It is people discussing it from all walks of life."