 »   »   » SUCH DEDICATED PARENTS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Pick Aaradhya From School (PICS)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one actress who takes her family duties very seriously. The actress was recently spotted outside her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
The doting parents went there to pick her up. And the most adorable thing about these pictures is, for the first time Aaradhya was seen in her school uniform and she was looking damn cute.
Aishwarya's Special Bond With Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a break of almost five years from Bollywood after the birth of Aaradhya. After her comeback she revelaed in an interview that things are never easy for a working mother.
A Lot Of Planning Is Needed
She told Subhash K Jha (Firstpost), ''It's not easy for any working mother. Every wife mother and professional has to do a lot of planning.''
I Am Fortunate
''The stuff I pack every day has to include activities for Aaradhya during the day, and her food. But I'd say I am fortunate I can bring my child to my work place. A lot of mothers can't. It may be a lot of planning, but I happily do it for my child. And I do it on my own.''
I Never Had Nurses For Aaradhya
''People assume I've a posse of workers helping me. Wrong! I've never had nurses and nannies for Aaradhya. This was partly due to ignorance. At the risk of sounding like a ganwaar let me say I didn't know one could hire reliable help for one's child.''
Just Me & My Daughter
''There was just one helper and she was my extended hand. Otherwise it's just me and my daughter.''
Even After Getting Exhausted I Try To Pick Aaradhya From School
''I would be exhausted but every morning I would drop her to play school and then go to work. Most days I would try and pick her up too.''
How I Spend Time With Aaradhya
‘'In another interview to a web portal, she had revealed, ''On days when the locations were far away, my mum would pick her up and bring her to the sets. Aaradhya would take a nap during the drive, and then join me in the vanity van. In the evenings, the shooting requires lighting, and during those breaks, I would spend time with her.''
I Don't Want To Waste Even Two Hours
''When you pack up, the traffic is at its worst in the evening. Why waste two hours (in the car)? I would rather be with her and spend quality time with her.''
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Fanne Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
