 »   »   » SUCH DEDICATED PARENTS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Pick Aaradhya From School (PICS)

Aishwarya's Special Bond With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a break of almost five years from Bollywood after the birth of Aaradhya. After her comeback she revelaed in an interview that things are never easy for a working mother.

A Lot Of Planning Is Needed

She told Subhash K Jha (Firstpost), ''It's not easy for any working mother. Every wife mother and professional has to do a lot of planning.''

I Am Fortunate

''The stuff I pack every day has to include activities for Aaradhya during the day, and her food. But I'd say I am fortunate I can bring my child to my work place. A lot of mothers can't. It may be a lot of planning, but I happily do it for my child. And I do it on my own.''

I Never Had Nurses For Aaradhya

''People assume I've a posse of workers helping me. Wrong! I've never had nurses and nannies for Aaradhya. This was partly due to ignorance. At the risk of sounding like a ganwaar let me say I didn't know one could hire reliable help for one's child.''

Just Me & My Daughter

''There was just one helper and she was my extended hand. Otherwise it's just me and my daughter.''

Even After Getting Exhausted I Try To Pick Aaradhya From School

''I would be exhausted but every morning I would drop her to play school and then go to work. Most days I would try and pick her up too.''

How I Spend Time With Aaradhya

‘'In another interview to a web portal, she had revealed, ''On days when the locations were far away, my mum would pick her up and bring her to the sets. Aaradhya would take a nap during the drive, and then join me in the vanity van. In the evenings, the shooting requires lighting, and during those breaks, I would spend time with her.''

I Don't Want To Waste Even Two Hours

''When you pack up, the traffic is at its worst in the evening. Why waste two hours (in the car)? I would rather be with her and spend quality time with her.''