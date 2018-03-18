 »   »   » NO REGRETS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Admits She REJECTED These Two ICONIC Films Of Karisma Kapoor

Aishwarya Rejected Raja Hindustani & Dil Toh Pagal hai

She revealed, "Even before winning the titles, I was being pursued. Dharmesh Darshan had offered me Raja Hindustani; Yashji (Yash Chopra) wanted to launch me in Maine Toh Mohabbat Kar Li, which became Dil To Pagal Hai.

I met Shekhar Kapur who told me that he was a trained chartered accountant, but then cinema beckoned."

Why Aishwarya Chose ‘Iruvar’?

"During the title year, both Mani Ratnam and Rajiv Menon got in touch. I was an admirer of Mani Ratnam's cinema, so Iruvar happened. Again, my story was an unconventional one.

Unlike other newcomers who waited to see the fate of their first film, I'd already signed two to three films. Long story short, when I started shooting Iruvar with Mani, my inner voice told me this was home," said Aishwarya.

But Aishwarya Doesn’t Regret Rejecting Great Projects

"I'm very grateful. The world recognises being repeated by directors, but in those days I used to refuse some of the best work that came my way if it clashed with a commitment I'd made.

In later years, when I became familiar with my colleagues, they wondered aloud about my penchant. "

Aishwarya Started Socialising Post Marriage

"In the beginning I was very private-did my work, went back home, didn't hang out with industry friends.

After my marriage with AB (Abhishek Bachchan), I started socialising more. In fact, for a long time even AB was a friend, but on turf. There were no after-hours, because we had hectic schedules."

Aishwarya On Hullabaloo Around Her Chemistry With Ranbir In ADHM

"It's so liberating to have played Saba, not for the obvious reasons. I knew I was playing a character integral to the narrative and yet the character was not the obvious leading lady, which was a first.

Again, I was fearlessly making that choice. People could have reacted with: Does that mean you are now going to play character roles? That as a conversation could have started. And even today I'm saying it. But the reactions were different; I was lauded for doing that part. And Karan Johar said, "I wouldn't have had Saba without you."

Aishwarya Wanted To Bring Change In ‘Perceptions’

"Even though I've never announced it, a lot of my choices from the '90s until now were meant to bring about change in perception and open avenues for all of us. Today, it's good to see actors make choices across the board and not being slotted. At the time when I was doing it, I was shaking up the regular.

Today, when I'm doing Fanney Khan, again, it's not a full blown part but the idea of the role is strong."

Aishwarya Also Talked About Aaradhya & Called Her God’s Child

Aishwarya says, "Aaradhya is god's child, her own person, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious soul. I'm blessed to have her as my daughter. All I'd like to say to her is that she can make and do what she wants with her life."