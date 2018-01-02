 »   »   » VIRAL! Drop Everything & See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Akshay Kumar's Unseen Romantic Photoshoot Now!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are one of the most gorgeous on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Unfortunately, the duo did only two films together - Khakee & Action Replay.

Interestingly, their unseen photoshoot from Khakee days is going viral on the social media and all you can say after seeing their pictures is - they used to look so good together. Wanna have a look at it? Here we go..

Akshay-Aishwarya's Photoshoot Goes Viral Clicked by Vickky Idnaani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Akshay Kumar look so hot in this unseen photoshoot from their Khakee days and their picture is going viral for all the right reasons! Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Vickky Idnaani Fans Want To See Them Together In A Film After coming across this picture, many fans wished to see Akshay & Aishwarya Rai in a film together. Well, that's not a bad wish at all. Interestingly, their upcoming films - Padman & Fanney Khan, both are being produced by same production house - KriArj Entertainment. We Also Stumbled Upon An Old Interview Of Akshay About His Khakee Co-star Aishwarya In his old interview to Indian Express, Akshay had talked about his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai and had said, ''Our on-screen relationship in Khakee was quite unconventional and actually came with a chilling twist.' Akshay On Not Doing Much Films With Aish Akshay had further added, ''Still, people had really liked us in Khakee and it is rather odd that Aishwarya Rai and I did not work together after that.'' When Akshay Was All Praise For Aishwarya "Ash is simply fabulous and one of the reasons that we shared incredible compatibility as actors and people is because she brings in the same focus, energy and discipline to her work as I do.,' had said Akshay. Aishwarya Doesn't Throw Tantrums While praising Aishwarya, Mr Kumar had also asserted, "Aishwarya Rai is not a diva. She does not throw tantrums. She does not come with any baggage whatsoever and is an extremely easy person to work with.'' When Akshay Saved Aishwarya's Life On The Sets Of Khakee Did you know that during the shoot of the film in Trimbakeshwar, Aishwarya Rai was hit by an out-of-control jeep and was thrown back to the bushes by the side of the road? Here's What Went Wrong.. According to the plan, the jeep was supposed to come and stop 20 feet away from Aishwarya & Tusshar. Unfortunately, the jeep driver lost control and ended up hitting the actress. She suffered a fracture on her left foot and some bruises. She also had ten stitches and was told to rest for at least a month! It Was Reported That Akshay Had Saved Aishwarya's Life However, Akshay denied accepting that he 'saved' her life and rather said he did the most logical thing by taking her to the hospital. "I did not 'save' Aishwarya Rai's life. That sounds very dramatic. I just happened to be there when she was in a distressed situation. So I did the most logical thing: I drove her to a hospital. That is it. I would do the same for anyone," had said Akshay.

On an interesting note, did you know that Khakee had received four Filmfare Awards nominations i.e, 'Best Director' for Raj Kumar Santoshi, 'Best Actor' for Amitabh Bachchan, 'Best Supporting Actor' for Akshay Kumar, and 'Best Villain' for Ajay Devgn?