 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Pharrell Williams Let Their Enchanting Chemistry Do The Talking! [PICS]

Aishwarya & Pharrell Are Making Us Go All Hearts

For the main cover, Aishwarya is seen wearing a stunning powder blue Gaurav Gupta gown with a flamboyant frill while Pharrell tries his hand at the art of keeping it cool.



They Got Along Like A House On Fire During The Shoot

A Pinkvilla report quoted an insider as saying, " Pharrell's commercially successful single, Happy, was a super-hit worldwide and was the most successful song of 2014. Aishwarya is, of course, used to shooting with Hollywood stars including Steve Martin, Colin Firth, Dylan McDermott and Martin Henderson, having acted in Hollywood movies, but this one was a special one for her as she met Pharrell for the first time.



They got along like a house on fire and kept talking through the shoot.He asked her about Bollywood movies, food and music as she shared some of her Hollywood experiences with him. Pharrell has come down to India to launch his new clothing line which is inspired by Holi, the festival of colours, so Aishwarya asked him about it too and his Holi plans as he will be in India then.







Aishwarya On Being A Mommy To Aaradhya

The blue-eyed beauty told Vogue magazine, "I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, "Ah, she must have an army of help" and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy. I respect homemakers for the endless work they do. As far as downtime goes, it's about perspective-if you believe you're tired, you will be, so I choose to find pleasure in the moment and experience the present for what it is.



I'm a firm believer of the state of the mind, and that's the means to keep your head above a high level of water, every day. That's something I'm imparting to Aaradhya-that B-positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life in the moment, because you're going to have to live with your experience.











Want To Ace The Red Carpet Look Like Ash? Here Comes Some Tips Straight From Her

" Red-carpet events are a part of our public life-it's familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event. With Cannes, I represent a cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art-bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team."



She further added, "When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today-they're all about colour! I'm largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time. But for me, this isn't my first and last time-I like to try out different things."







Is Ash Planning To Join Social Media?

To this she replied, " I'm not remotely averse to social media, but when it first began it became a bit of a rat race of numbers, and I've never been into that. Also, social media is addictive-people use it to hide from and lose the human connect. It is, however, the present and the future-it's great for connecting with fans, for voicing important issues and a great business tool for brands. I do recognise its value, and if I feel the need I'll embrace it-transparently and honestly."



She Confirms Being Approached For The Remake Of Raat Aur Din & Woh Kaun Thi

Aishwarya revealed to Vogue, "I've been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity and what's funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he'd have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We're still working out the details. I've also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?"



Aishwarya On Being A Star

When quizzed about Bollywood and being a star, Aishwarya said, ""From the day I chose to step into showbiz, I've survived by holding on to who I am. My own best friend and brutal critic."



The Diva Talks About Fanne Khan

Speaking about her upcoming film Fanne Khan, Aishwarya added, "In Fanne Khan, I'm playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story."



Aishwarya On Her Role Model

" My mother is the only one I know inside out, so as a role model she's the only one I choose to name - and it's her values I'm imbibing consciously and subconsciously while raising my daughter. I've never shared dream roles...because what if someone writes it for you? Then what? You'll have nothing to look forward to.

