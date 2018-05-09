 »   »   » PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception

Related Articles
Yesterday (May 8, 2018) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a Sikh wedding ceremony called Anand Karaj, which was attended by family and close friends. The newly-weds threw a grand reception party, hosted at a suburban five star hotel. Celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted at the do.
And these new inside pictures from the party reveal who hung out with whom! Speaking of the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan avoided the presence of her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and chilled with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar.
On the other side, Katrina & Alia were also caught together in a frame and we can assume that things are all okay between them. However, Katrina made sure to not bump into her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. So, the latter was seen hanging out with Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani. Check out all the inside pictures from the 'crazy crazy' night.
Katrina Acts 'Cool' With Alia
Rumours have been rife that things are not quite smooth between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif owing to Alia-Ranbir's dating rumours. However, the duo smashed all the rumours and posed happily for a selfie with Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.
Aish With KJo & Abhi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked unaffected by Salman Khan's presence and was seen chilling with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan & close friend Karan Johar.
Bebo & Alia
Alia Bhatt meets her idol Kareena Kapoor Khan and made sure to have a picture with her.
Arjun & Alia With The 'Nawabs'
Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for a selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, while Rhea Kapoor adds the glamour in the picture.
'Khan'tastic
Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan look effin' hot as they pose for a selfie with their best friend, Karan Johar and we can't keep calm!
Hello Gorgeous!
Draped in a white saree, Karisma Kapoor looked damn stunning and was seen posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor.
Shweta Bachchan In The House
Shweta Bachchan, who arrived at the venue along with brother Abhishek Bachchan was seen chilling with Ekta Kapoor and her mom at the reception party.
Hello Handsome!
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra look all dapper as they pose with Sidhant Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Varun & Natasha
Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal accompanied him to the reception party and the duo looked all adorable while posing with Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife.
Meet The 'Photobomber'
Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Karan Johar & Rajkumar Hirani's selfie. On a related note, fans are desperately waiting for Ranbir-Hirani's movie, Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.
The Stunner
Looking all glamorous, Janhvi Kapoor strikes a pose with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.
The Kalank Stars
Varun Dhawan poses with his Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, while Karan Johar does what he does the best - pout it out!
SRK With KJo
Karan Johar posted a selfie from the star-studded night and captioned it as saying 'Bhai'.
The 'Babas'
Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor pose for a selfie with Karan Johar!
