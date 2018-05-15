 »   »   » Is She Still Angry? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up

I Don't Have That Insecurity

Speaking about her Instgram account debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "When I was joining Instagram, people were discussing what my day one numbers would be like. Do I look like that kind of a person? I don't plan things to gain momentum or numbers. I don't have that insecurity."

Aishwarya Rai On Being Not Taken Seriously Because Of Her Looks

"Fortunately, not. I'm thankful for that. The media has been there for me, right from the beginning. Along with that, I've worked with great talents from the time I started. I interacted with Mani (Ratnam), Yashji (Chopra), Rajeev Menon, Adi (Chopra) and Subhashji (Ghai) so early in my career. My choices spoke to my audience."

Aishwarya Rai On Walking Out Of Many Grand Films

"I was good at keeping with schedules. I would be sincere because of which sometimes, I just walked out of some great films. Maybe, I should have been fierce and allowed the schedules to just figure themselves out, as I saw with a lot of my colleagues who worked over the years."

Does She Get Affected If Fashion Police Criticizes Her?

Speaking about the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told, "That's a part of being on a public platform. If you're talking about the comments - whether it's about the immense praise or critiquing - that's just part of being a celebrity.

That's fine because it goes with the turf. I'm very easy with it. I don't diss it or disrespect it. Experience is the best teacher, after all."

Aishwarya Also Throws Light On Her Next Film 'Fanne Khan' & Says, She Doesn't Care About Her Character Much

Speaking about her role in Fanne Khan, Aishwarya said, "I don't care if it's a character, a leading lady or a glamorous part. People forget I did Iruvar (1997) right in the beginning of my career. I played Shahrukh (Khan)'s sister in our first film together (Josh, 2000) and I never had issues."

Why She Chose Fanne Khan?

"I'm doing Fanne Khan because I like the larger idea of the film. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, which is played by me. But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, have a real side to that person.

We shouldn't judge people on what actually are frivolous ideas. It's important for me as a star to come out and speak about such issues in today's day and time."

Will Aishwarya Ever Sign A Film With Only Big Actresses?

Aishwarya was all 'yes' to the idea and said, "We would love such scripts to be out there and presented to us. Maybe, I'm speaking for the whole fraternity. When we can sit collectively and discuss this, it will be a great experience. Everyone could give in their opinions."

Aishwarya On Getting Married In The Middle Of A Movie

She further added, "...I've changed a lot of pre-conceived thoughts. I never thought I'd get married in the middle of a movie. So, the poster had me as Aishwarya Rai and when the film released, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I'm glad the way it panned out because there was never much ado about it."

Aishwarya Believes In 'Go With The Flow'

"Recently, a colleague asked me, ‘Why did you choose Jazbaa? Is that the comeback vehicle you wanted?' It was just an idea, I liked the script and went by it. I don't want to go by the book and be told how and what should be done."