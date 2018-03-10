 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan BREAKS SILENCE On Why She BLASTED Media When She Was With Aaradhya Bachchan!

Aishwarya’s Behaviour Was Justified!

"It's tough to explain. I understand what was happening at that moment - the media wanted bytes and photos. But several kids and their parents were in the room with not enough space," said Aishwarya.

She Further Added..

"While I am familiar with the way things function, these kids and parents are not used to dealing with such excitement and got startled (with the media's behaviour). That's when I spoke up."

Aishwarya Says She Doesn’t Blame Anybody

"I knew the next day the headlines would be ‘Aishwarya got upset'. I've never been one to blame anybody and I don't. I try to appeal to the human nature of people in times like that," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said.

Aishwarya Also Talked About Aaradhya

Speaking about Aaradhya, Aishwarya said that she has a soul connect with her daughter and said, "My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her."

Aishwarya On How Aaradhya Handles The Paparazzi

"I haven't made a conversation out of it. She is a child and I can't casually say that she understands it. Aaradhya has seen it (the media attention) since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don't know...."

Aishwarya Says She’s One Normal Mother

"I have been a very normal mother with her. I go to her school every day. I do normal things with her like going to the park or market, so that she understands what ‘normal normal' is and what social excitement is."

Aishwarya Also Makes An Interesting Revelation About Her Role In Fanne Khan

Speaking about the same, Aishwarya Rai said, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."

Aishwarya On Anil Kapoor

"I am working with Anil (Kapoor) for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste," concluded Aishwarya Rai.