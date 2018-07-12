 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cares A Damn About Trolls; Kisses Aaradhya On Lips In This Cute Pic!

Related Articles
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram, the actress had to face the heat of trolling and received flak from some section of users when she
shared her picture with Aaradhya, in which she is seen kissing her daughter on lips. And now Ash gave a sassiest reply to those trollers by posting another picture in a similar fashion.
While father-son duo Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan are busy attending matches at the Football World Cup in Russia, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are having a great time at Disneyland in Paris. Check out their beautiful bonding here-
Aishwarya-Aaradhya's Picture Is All Things Love
Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "💖My Princess Angel's Happiness means the World to me😍 My Aaradhya...My LIFE✨My Eternal LOVE 💖 The former beauty queen and her daughter are seen exchanging a kiss right in front of the Disney castle.
The Last Time
The last time Aishwarya shared a similar picture, there was uproar from a section of social media, who called it inappropriate and some trolled her. But Aishwarya is right in not giving two hoots about these trolls.
Cuteness Overload
Aishwarya has been sharing some really cute pictures featuring her little munchkin and we are totally lovin' them.
Where's Mommy?
Remember this picture of Aaradhya trying to ape her mommy dearest's pose? Aww, our heart is already melting!
On The Work Front
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be seen playing a pop star. Speaking about her role, Ash had earlier told a leading daily, "I'm doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me. But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn't judge them for their appearance. It's frivolous. It's important for me to come out and speak about such issues."