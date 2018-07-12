 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cares A Damn About Trolls; Kisses Aaradhya On Lips In This Cute Pic!

Aishwarya-Aaradhya's Picture Is All Things Love

Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "💖My Princess Angel's Happiness means the World to me😍 My Aaradhya...My LIFE✨My Eternal LOVE 💖 The former beauty queen and her daughter are seen exchanging a kiss right in front of the Disney castle.



The Last Time

The last time Aishwarya shared a similar picture, there was uproar from a section of social media, who called it inappropriate and some trolled her. But Aishwarya is right in not giving two hoots about these trolls.



Cuteness Overload

Aishwarya has been sharing some really cute pictures featuring her little munchkin and we are totally lovin' them.



Where's Mommy?

Remember this picture of Aaradhya trying to ape her mommy dearest's pose? Aww, our heart is already melting!



On The Work Front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be seen playing a pop star. Speaking about her role, Ash had earlier told a leading daily, "I'm doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me. But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn't judge them for their appearance. It's frivolous. It's important for me to come out and speak about such issues."

