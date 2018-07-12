English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cares A Damn About Trolls; Kisses Aaradhya On Lips In This Cute Pic!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cares A Damn About Trolls; Kisses Aaradhya On Lips In This Cute Pic!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram, the actress had to face the heat of trolling and received flak from some section of users when she
    shared her picture with Aaradhya, in which she is seen kissing her daughter on lips. And now Ash gave a sassiest reply to those trollers by posting another picture in a similar fashion.

    While father-son duo Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan are busy attending matches at the Football World Cup in Russia, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are having a great time at Disneyland in Paris. Check out their beautiful bonding here-

    Aishwarya-Aaradhya's Picture Is All Things Love

    Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "💖My Princess Angel's Happiness means the World to me😍 My Aaradhya...My LIFE✨My Eternal LOVE 💖 The former beauty queen and her daughter are seen exchanging a kiss right in front of the Disney castle.

    The Last Time

    The last time Aishwarya shared a similar picture, there was uproar from a section of social media, who called it inappropriate and some trolled her. But Aishwarya is right in not giving two hoots about these trolls.

    Cuteness Overload

    Aishwarya has been sharing some really cute pictures featuring her little munchkin and we are totally lovin' them.

    Where's Mommy?

    Remember this picture of Aaradhya trying to ape her mommy dearest's pose? Aww, our heart is already melting!

    On The Work Front

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be seen playing a pop star. Speaking about her role, Ash had earlier told a leading daily, "I'm doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me. But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn't judge them for their appearance. It's frivolous. It's important for me to come out and speak about such issues."


    For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment.
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue