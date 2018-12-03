English
 »   »   »  PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CAUGHT DANCING with Jaya Bachchan & Deepika Padukone Like NEVER BEFORE

PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CAUGHT DANCING with Jaya Bachchan & Deepika Padukone Like NEVER BEFORE

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    On December 1, 2018, Bollywood's who's who - including the Bachchans turned up for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's star-studded wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in suburban Mumbai. The reception was for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. And we're here with some of the 'amazing' inside pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shaking legs with Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan at DeepVeer's reception and the pictures have joy written all over it.

    Two Beauties In One Frame

    How gorgeous is this picture of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Interestingly, both are famous for being the muse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

    Aish Rocks The Dance Floor

    This picture is the proof that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a great time at DeepVeer's reception. She can be seen rocking the dance floor along with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

    Preity Zinta With Aishwarya Rai

    Preity Zinta shared this picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her hubby Gene Goodenough and captioned it as saying, "Last night was special for a lot of reasons. Here is one of them. Soooo nice to catch up with my darling #Aishwarya ❤ #Deepveereception #Hubby #friendsforever #Aboulastnight #funtimes #celebration #ting 💋."

    Looking So Hot!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with one of the guests at Deepika-Ranveer's reception and boy, she is looking damn hot!

    Deepika With Jaya Bachchan

    An adorable picture of Deepika Padukone, greeting Jaya Bachchan at her reception party that took place at Grand Hyatt.

    Aishwarya Meets & Greets Rajkummar Rao

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shares a warn equation with her Fanney Khan co-star, Rajkummar Rao, is seen greeting the actor and his girlfriend, Patralekha at the party.

    DeepVeer Dance With The Bachchans

    It doesn't happen every day when we get to see Bachchans owing the stage! Seen here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shaking legs with Big B and Jaya Bachchan.

    A Crazy-happy Bride

    Deepika Padukone strikes a goofy pose along with Aditi Rao Hydari and we're loving their madness-filled picture.

    Awww!

    It's a delight to see the re-union of Piku co-stars. Deepika Padukone dances with her on-screen father, Amitabh Bachchan and we can't stop drooling over their sweetness!

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 2:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue