 »   »   »  PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CAUGHT DANCING with Jaya Bachchan & Deepika Padukone Like NEVER BEFORE

Two Beauties In One Frame

How gorgeous is this picture of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Interestingly, both are famous for being the muse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aish Rocks The Dance Floor

This picture is the proof that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a great time at DeepVeer's reception. She can be seen rocking the dance floor along with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

Preity Zinta With Aishwarya Rai

Preity Zinta shared this picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her hubby Gene Goodenough and captioned it as saying, "Last night was special for a lot of reasons. Here is one of them. Soooo nice to catch up with my darling #Aishwarya ❤ #Deepveereception #Hubby #friendsforever #Aboulastnight #funtimes #celebration #ting 💋."

Looking So Hot!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with one of the guests at Deepika-Ranveer's reception and boy, she is looking damn hot!

Deepika With Jaya Bachchan

An adorable picture of Deepika Padukone, greeting Jaya Bachchan at her reception party that took place at Grand Hyatt.

Aishwarya Meets & Greets Rajkummar Rao

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shares a warn equation with her Fanney Khan co-star, Rajkummar Rao, is seen greeting the actor and his girlfriend, Patralekha at the party.

DeepVeer Dance With The Bachchans

It doesn't happen every day when we get to see Bachchans owing the stage! Seen here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shaking legs with Big B and Jaya Bachchan.

A Crazy-happy Bride

Deepika Padukone strikes a goofy pose along with Aditi Rao Hydari and we're loving their madness-filled picture.

Awww!

It's a delight to see the re-union of Piku co-stars. Deepika Padukone dances with her on-screen father, Amitabh Bachchan and we can't stop drooling over their sweetness!