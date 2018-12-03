 »   »   »  PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CAUGHT DANCING with Jaya Bachchan & Deepika Padukone Like NEVER BEFORE

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
On December 1, 2018, Bollywood's who's who - including the Bachchans turned up for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's star-studded wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in suburban Mumbai. The reception was for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. And we're here with some of the 'amazing' inside pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shaking legs with Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan at DeepVeer's reception and the pictures have joy written all over it.
Two Beauties In One Frame
How gorgeous is this picture of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Interestingly, both are famous for being the muse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Aish Rocks The Dance Floor
This picture is the proof that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a great time at DeepVeer's reception. She can be seen rocking the dance floor along with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.
Preity Zinta With Aishwarya Rai
Preity Zinta shared this picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her hubby Gene Goodenough and captioned it as saying, "Last night was special for a lot of reasons. Here is one of them. Soooo nice to catch up with my darling #Aishwarya ❤ #Deepveereception #Hubby #friendsforever #Aboulastnight #funtimes #celebration #ting 💋."
Looking So Hot!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with one of the guests at Deepika-Ranveer's reception and boy, she is looking damn hot!
Deepika With Jaya Bachchan
An adorable picture of Deepika Padukone, greeting Jaya Bachchan at her reception party that took place at Grand Hyatt.
Aishwarya Meets & Greets Rajkummar Rao
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shares a warn equation with her Fanney Khan co-star, Rajkummar Rao, is seen greeting the actor and his girlfriend, Patralekha at the party.
DeepVeer Dance With The Bachchans
It doesn't happen every day when we get to see Bachchans owing the stage! Seen here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shaking legs with Big B and Jaya Bachchan.
A Crazy-happy Bride
Deepika Padukone strikes a goofy pose along with Aditi Rao Hydari and we're loving their madness-filled picture.
Awww!
It's a delight to see the re-union of Piku co-stars. Deepika Padukone dances with her on-screen father, Amitabh Bachchan and we can't stop drooling over their sweetness!