Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Mom Vrinda Rai's Birthday With Aaradhya; Spotted On A Dinner Date

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't just a doting mommy but a doting daughter too! Ever since she has started her Bollywood journey, she has never failed to mention how thankful she is to have a parents like Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai. Unfortunately, last year her father passed away but the actress made sure to spend quality time with her mommy!

Today, Aishwarya Rai's mommy turns a year older and last night, the actress was seen taking her mother on a dinner date along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio looked all thing cute together and their pictures will surely bring a smile on your face. After all, who doesn't adore this trio?

Aish In Andrew GN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen sporting a black outfit from Andrew GN's Pre Fall 2017 collection and looked pretty in her signature hairstyle and red lips.

Yauatcha

The trio was spotted dinning at Yauatcha sans Abhishek Bachchan as the actor is currently busy with the film shoot.

Awww!

Little Aaradhya gives her Naani a warm hug while leaving the restaurant.

Aish-Aaradhya Wave At The Papz

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aardhya were spotted in a cheerful mood and the duo also waved at the media, while zooming off.

Aish Hugs Mommy

Just like Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also snapped as she shares a hug with her mommy, Vrinda Rai.

B'day Wish On Insta

A few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a throwback picture with her mom, Vrinda Rai on Instagram and captioned it as saying, "❤️I LOVE YOU?YOU ARE...therefore i am...?HAPPY HAAAPPPYYY BIRTHDAY MY ETERNALLY PRECIOUS MOMMYYY darliiinng."

