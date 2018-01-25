 »   »   » UNEXPECTED FROM HER! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan DISAPPOINTS At HT Most Stylish Awards [Inside Pictures]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on the roll! After receiving 'First Ladies' Award in Delhi, last night, the gorgeous diva was honoured with the title of 'Timeless Style Diva' Award.

While, the actress looked all stunning, her choice of outfit did disappoint us, considering the occasion 'style awards'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a Manish Malhotra outfit and we didn't find anything 'stylish' about her red-carpet look like her most red-carpet avatars.

On that note, also have a look at the inside pictures from HT Most Stylish Awards 2018

Three Divas In One Frame We're totally gushing over the way Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sridevi Kapoor have holded each other's hands, while Deepika Padukone looks on. A Million Bucks Smile! Deepika Padukone spreads her enigmatic smile as she receives ‘Most Stylish' award at the do. Manish With His Muse Manish Malhotra & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for the camera. (Pic Courtesy: Imagesmiths PR/Twitter) How Sweet! Zeenat Aman & Amitabh Bachchan share a laugh, as they got snapped at HT Most Stylish Awards. Big B Meets Mr Dutt Big B snapped, while chit-chatting with Sanjay Dutt. The duo have worked together in film like Kaante, Deewar, Eklavya and many more. Big B Shared This Picture & Wrote.. And another Award .. HT Most Stylish .. !! haha .. I sincerely cannot find any logic behind the conferment of this reward .. but thank you HT for this recognition at 76 .. I am humbled .. and great to get it from Zeenat Aman, my leading lady in several films !! Aishwarya With Her Award.. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked on the stage, at HT Most Stylish Awards 2018.

Earlier, while talking about her red carpet looks, Aishwarya Rai was once quoted as saying, "Walking the red carpet is your opportunity to have fun with fashion. You're in the world of seduction; although, I don't think you should take it too seriously."

"I believe in being confident and dressing in something that truly shows who I am-that's my little secret," she had said earlier.