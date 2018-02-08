 »   »   » PARTY TIME! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dressed Aaradhya Just Like A DOLL For Yash & Roohi's Birthday

Karan Johar's darling kids Yash and Roohi Johar turned one recently, and the proud father hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence to share his happiness with his friends.
All the big stars of Bollywood attended the party with their kids -- Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Shahrukh Khan and Abram, and Rani Mukerji with daughter Adira were there. But it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, who stole the show as her mommy dressed her just like a doll for the birthday party. Check out the cutest pictures of all the star kids, who were present, below.
The Bachchans Clicked
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the bash with daughter Aaradhya. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were looking adorable in white.
Here's One More
For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very close to Yash and Roohi's father Karan Johar.
The Cutest Twins
Karan Johar wrote for the twins, "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us."
A Simple & Intimate Affair
In an interview to a daily, Karan had earlier said that the party would be a small affair. "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year.''
Little Taimur Snapped
Kareena's fanclub tweeted the pic and wrote, ''Kareena and Baby Taimur were spotted at Yash & Roohi's birthday party and look atTaimur ❤❤ all smiles to camera while kareena fixes his hair for a good pic 😍
Alia's Special Blessing
Alia Bhatt shared the most adorable click of the twins and wrote, ''May you live to be a 103! Happy birthday my beautiful siblings ✨🌼.''
How Cute
Sonakshi Sinha posing for the picture with Karan Johar's little bundle of joy.
Shahrukh & Abram
King Khan clicked while arriving for Yash and Roohi's birthday party with the apple of his eye, AbRam.
On a related note, in an interview to a daily, Karan said, '' In their own way, my twins have made me a far more responsible adult. Until their birth, I was floating around without any kind of mission. But now, I have developed life goals."
He added, "Giving time to my mother [Hiroo Johar] and my babies are my paramount priorities. I never had a plan ahead for my life. Now I do -- for myself, my home and everything. Along with my office, my heart too finally has a plan."
Also Read: Cousin Files S*xual Assault Complaint Against Bollywood Actor Jeetendra