 »   »   » PARTY TIME! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dressed Aaradhya Just Like A DOLL For Yash & Roohi's Birthday

The Bachchans Clicked

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the bash with daughter Aaradhya. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were looking adorable in white.

Here's One More

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very close to Yash and Roohi's father Karan Johar.

The Cutest Twins

Karan Johar wrote for the twins, "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us."

A Simple & Intimate Affair

In an interview to a daily, Karan had earlier said that the party would be a small affair. "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year.''

Little Taimur Snapped

Kareena's fanclub tweeted the pic and wrote, ''Kareena and Baby Taimur were spotted at Yash & Roohi's birthday party and look atTaimur ❤❤ all smiles to camera while kareena fixes his hair for a good pic 😍

Alia's Special Blessing

Alia Bhatt shared the most adorable click of the twins and wrote, ''May you live to be a 103! Happy birthday my beautiful siblings ✨🌼.''

How Cute

Sonakshi Sinha posing for the picture with Karan Johar's little bundle of joy.

Shahrukh & Abram

King Khan clicked while arriving for Yash and Roohi's birthday party with the apple of his eye, AbRam.