 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops A Surprise For Fans, Will Finally Make Her Instagram Debut!

Aishwarya Is All Set To Join Instagram

Yes, you heard that right! The stunning diva is all set to make her debut on Instagram tomorrow. Isn't that some great news?

She Was Initially A Bit Reluctant

In one of her recent interviews with Vogue magazine, Aishwarya had said, " It's such a crazy race. It's becoming such a barometer of popularity, with people feeling the need to feed that monster and to kind of reflect how popular you are: do you have enough likes or don't you? That seems to be consuming a lot of people and I just didn't want to belong to that."

But Then The Actress Was Quick To Add

"I do see the incredible ability to remain connected, I do see the power and the strength of the positive potential of social media. I may hop on, but you'll know when I do." Well folks, that moment will finally arrive tomorrow.

Ahead Of Cannes, Ash Has A Surprise For Her Fans!

A source close to the actress revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a huge fan base on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Her fans have been waiting for their beauty queen to be on social media since ages now. It's due to constant request from her well -wishers, admirers, fan - followers from all around the globe that she opted to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her life, projects, etc.

When She Thought Social Media Wasn't Her Cup Of Tea

In one of her earlier interviews, Aishwarya had said, "Coming back to the fact that I was married into a family with the three of us within this turf, I did not want to be part of the comparative space. It opens you up to trolling. So out of respect for my husband and my father-in-law, I don't need to be a part of this at this point of time!"