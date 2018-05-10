 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops A Surprise For Fans, Will Finally Make Her Instagram Debut!

Related Articles
At a time when social media plays a pivotal role in a celebrity's life, there are a few who haven't yet bit the bait. One among them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has always made sure to leave her mark whereas she goes and enjoys a massive fan following despite her absence on any social platform.
Known for her unparalleled beauty and brilliant acting prowess, the light-eyed beauty is a force to reckon. Meanwhile ahead of her Cannes appearance, Aishwarya is all set to surprise her fans with this move. Scroll down to read more-
Aishwarya Is All Set To Join Instagram
Yes, you heard that right! The stunning diva is all set to make her debut on Instagram tomorrow. Isn't that some great news?
She Was Initially A Bit Reluctant
In one of her recent interviews with Vogue magazine, Aishwarya had said, " It's such a crazy race. It's becoming such a barometer of popularity, with people feeling the need to feed that monster and to kind of reflect how popular you are: do you have enough likes or don't you? That seems to be consuming a lot of people and I just didn't want to belong to that."
But Then The Actress Was Quick To Add
"I do see the incredible ability to remain connected, I do see the power and the strength of the positive potential of social media. I may hop on, but you'll know when I do." Well folks, that moment will finally arrive tomorrow.
Ahead Of Cannes, Ash Has A Surprise For Her Fans!
A source close to the actress revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a huge fan base on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Her fans have been waiting for their beauty queen to be on social media since ages now. It's due to constant request from her well -wishers, admirers, fan - followers from all around the globe that she opted to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her life, projects, etc.
When She Thought Social Media Wasn't Her Cup Of Tea
In one of her earlier interviews, Aishwarya had said, "Coming back to the fact that I was married into a family with the three of us within this turf, I did not want to be part of the comparative space. It opens you up to trolling. So out of respect for my husband and my father-in-law, I don't need to be a part of this at this point of time!"
But now due to constant requests from her well-wishers and admirers, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally decided to make her debut on Instagram. Are you folks ready to follow her?
On the work front, the actress will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.
