English
 »   »   »  Fanne Khan: Despite Feeling Betrayed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearses For Her Item Song [New Pics]

Fanne Khan: Despite Feeling Betrayed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearses For Her Item Song [New Pics]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, the film's shoot got delayed and then it was scheduled to hit the theatres in August and later, we came to know the crew members refused to resume the work owing to 'payment issue'. Recently, it was reported that "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has apparently been requested to take a pay cut. Wonder if Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are agreeing to a smaller cheque than what they signed up for."

    And now, we hear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is miffed with the makers of Fanne Khan as the actress feels betrayed w.r.t. remuneration! However, despite being hurt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed professionalism and turned up on the sets for dance rehearsal, the pictures of which you can see below..

    Aishwarya Miffed With Fanne Khan Makers?

    Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was told on signing the project that she would be getting the highest remuneration. Naturally, she was very happy. But last week when she got to know how much Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been drawing for this movie, she got miffed."

    The Source Further Added..

    "She felt betrayed and decided to meet the producer and discuss with him. A meeting has been fixed up in the coming week and hopefully the matter will be sorted."

    However, Aishwarya Didn't Ditch Her Dance Rehearsals

    Amid all this hullabaloo over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's remuneration, the actress was seen rehearsing for her item number in the film and she looks so refreshing in these pictures.

    Did You Know About Aishwarya's Popular Choreographer?

    Frank Gatson, who will be choreographing Aishwarya's item song, happens to be a famous international choreographer who got his big break with Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal. He has also worked with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Toni Braxton, and Usher.

    Aishwarya Has A Sweet Surprise For Her Fans

    Apparently, Aishwarya Rai might turn an Indian Madonna for Fanne Khan song. It was reported that, "Aishwarya plays a huge pop icon who's extremely popular with the youngsters. Her character is a fabulous dancer and singer who performs on the global stage."

    Mark The Date!

    Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures' Fanne Khan is slated to release on August 3, 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue