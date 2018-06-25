 »   »   »  Fanne Khan: Despite Feeling Betrayed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearses For Her Item Song [New Pics]

Related Articles
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, the film's shoot got delayed and then it was scheduled to hit the theatres in August and later, we came to know the crew members refused to resume the work owing to 'payment issue'. Recently, it was reported that "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has apparently been requested to take a pay cut. Wonder if Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are agreeing to a smaller cheque than what they signed up for."
And now, we hear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is miffed with the makers of Fanne Khan as the actress feels betrayed w.r.t. remuneration! However, despite being hurt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed professionalism and turned up on the sets for dance rehearsal, the pictures of which you can see below..
Aishwarya Miffed With Fanne Khan Makers?
Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was told on signing the project that she would be getting the highest remuneration. Naturally, she was very happy. But last week when she got to know how much Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been drawing for this movie, she got miffed."
The Source Further Added..
"She felt betrayed and decided to meet the producer and discuss with him. A meeting has been fixed up in the coming week and hopefully the matter will be sorted."
However, Aishwarya Didn't Ditch Her Dance Rehearsals
Amid all this hullabaloo over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's remuneration, the actress was seen rehearsing for her item number in the film and she looks so refreshing in these pictures.
Did You Know About Aishwarya's Popular Choreographer?
Frank Gatson, who will be choreographing Aishwarya's item song, happens to be a famous international choreographer who got his big break with Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal. He has also worked with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Toni Braxton, and Usher.
Aishwarya Has A Sweet Surprise For Her Fans
Apparently, Aishwarya Rai might turn an Indian Madonna for Fanne Khan song. It was reported that, "Aishwarya plays a huge pop icon who's extremely popular with the youngsters. Her character is a fabulous dancer and singer who performs on the global stage."
Mark The Date!
Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures' Fanne Khan is slated to release on August 3, 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.
