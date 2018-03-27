 »   »   » OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts Her HOTTER Side; Inside Pictures With Aaradhya Go Viral

Aaradhya Bachchan BEATS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while posing in front of cameras| FilmiBeat

Yesterday (March 26, 2018), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen attending the engagement bash of Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Akash Ambani exchanged rings with Shloka Mehta in a private ceremony in Goa on Sunday. Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the lady left the paparazzi all stunned with her 'oh-so-hot' look! She was accompanied with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Unfortunately, Abhishek Bachchan has to skip the bash as he is currently in Punjab, shooting for his upcoming film, Manmarziyaan along with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Now, a couple of inside pictures of Aishwarya with her cutie, Aaradhya are going viral on the Internet and we can't stop drooling over these two Bachchan girls!

Oo La La! Sporting a black OSMAN gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was looking so sexy that you just can't look away from her pictures! With each passing day, she's is getting hotter and stunning. Aaradhya In Gauri & Nainika On the other side, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen in a Gauri & Nainika gown. She had also worn this pretty pink gown during her visit to Cannes in 2017. Recently, Aishwarya Had Called Aaradhya A 'God’s Child' In her recent interview with Femina, she had said, "Aaradhya is god's child, her own person, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious soul. I'm blessed to have her as my daughter. All I'd like to say to her is that she can make and do what she wants with her life. Aishwarya, On The Work Front On the work front, she will be next seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Speaking about her role in the film, she had said, "Today, when I'm doing Fanney Khan, again, it's not a full blown part but the idea of the role is strong."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also revealed what keeps her going and had said, "Maybe the fact that I don't ask myself that question. I just keep going. The way AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I work around our schedules to make time for the important stuff may sound intimidating to someone with a routine pace of life, but I consider ourselves blessed to have the capacity to give to each day what it asks of us."