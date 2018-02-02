 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts Her OBSESSION With Black; Spotted With Abhishek & Aaradhya [NEW PICS]

Is She Even Ageing?

Just one look at her face and we're dead! Is she even ageing? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she pose for a selfie with hubby Abhishek Bachchan & a staff at the airport.

Abhishek To Celebrate His B'day In Sydney

As far as Abhishek's birthday celebration is concerned, a few days ago. Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, ''Abhishek Bachchan will enjoy some family time away from B-Town and will celebrate birthday in Sydney.''

It'll Be A Dual Celebration For The Couple

''They will also raise another toast as Aishwarya was awarded the prestigious First Ladies award by the honorable President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, so it's a dual celebration for the couple.''

On The Other Side, Big & Jaya Are Proud Of Aish's Achievement

''The Bachchan clan is extremely proud of the fact that their beautiful bahu is one of the awardees.

Though Aishwarya was unwell she made it a point to attend as it is a huge honor being felicitated by the President of India and be a part of such elite and powerhouse women."

Aishwarya Wants To Show Sydney To Her Little Sunshine

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had first visited Sydney last year solo, for a brand event and loved the city. She wants to show it around to Abhishek and Aaradhya."

Why Aish-Abhi Planned For Sydney Trip?

The source says, ''Abhishek will begin shooting after a gap of almost two years for Aanand L Rai's Manmarziyan and Aishwarya will get busy while shooting the songs for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanne Khan.

''So both wanted to spend some time together, along with Aaradhya, before life becomes hectic for both again."