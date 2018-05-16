 »   »   » WEIRD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Victim Of Trolling; Gets Slammed For Kissing Aaradhya On Lips

Related Articles
It's been a few days since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debuted on Instagram and the actress has already started facing the heat of the trollers on her Instagram page. Sadly, the comments are really mean and not at all funny! Wondering what went wrong? We will tell you!
While, most of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans welcomed the actress on Instagram with their open arms, some of them sounded unhappy, when Aishwarya shared her picture with Aaradhya, in which she is seen kissing her daughter on lips.
We genuinely think the picture is all things cute and defines a sweet bond of mother-daughter's relationship. Some people found it 'disgusting' and posted comments like 'yuck', leaving us quite surprised!
This Picture Of Aishwarya Receives Wrath From Some Of Her Fans
An Instagram user 'kdesai2018' commented, "I don't know why Indians have picked up this weird western habit of kissing their kids in the lips! It's such a horrible thing to do! A lot of celebrities do it, to make themselves look modern or what I don't know."
One More Joins The Troll Police
Another user also named 'nalini_pawar' commented the picture, while slamming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, "I don't know about others but kissing 5 6 years old children on lips seems weird to me. Yuck."
And It Went On & On..
Many users slammed Aishwarya Rai for sharing the picture. But most of her fans took a stand for their idol, Mrs Bachchan, and called it the 'most beautiful' picture on Instagram.
This Is Why Aishwarya Never Wanted To Be On Instagram
In her previous interviews, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had mentioned many times that she wants to stay away from the all the negativities that come with being active on social media and guess what! What Aishwarya had feared the most about social media, has already begun happening to her.
But We're Sure Aishwarya Rai Knows How To Deal With Trolls
There's only two mantras to deal with trolls - either shut them up with a sassy reply or give them a royal ignore. We're sure Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would choose the second option and won't let the negativity affect her mental peace.
For Those, Who Are Trolling Aishwarya Setting A Bad Example Must Read Her Recent Statements
Recently, during her visit to Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "When I took a break with Aaradhya and even now, I get asked, 'Why don't we see more of you?' Yes, I want to do more films. I have been a little easy on my time planning."
Aaradhya Is Aishwarya's Priority
"I have happily played mummy to Aaradhya and thrown work around here and there. Even now when I am offered a good script, I feel like doing but then I think, 'Let me take one more holiday this month. I will do the next one (film)'. I think this attitude needs to change."
Dear Trolls, Get A Life!
As we mentioned above, there's nothing wrong with that adorable picture of Aishwarya & Aaradhya and it's high time we stop moral policing our celebs on the basis of how they lead their personal life and how they are bringing up their kids.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film deals with the topic of 'body-shaming'.
Interestingly, Aishwarya's name has also come up for three projects - Jasmine and the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din.
